Congress slams Assam govt for 'failed' exam system, Demands probe on paper leak

Guwahati, Mar 24: The Guwahati City District Congress Committee on Monday staged a protest against the recent question paper leak incident in front of the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) in Bamuni Maidam.

Led by senior Congress leader Ripun Bora, the demonstrator demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.

A huge gathering took place in front of the office, with demonstrators holding placards and chanting slogans, leading to the deployment of the police force to manage any untoward situation.

“Today we have to stage a protest because the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government totally destroyed the education system in the state. They are playing with the future of the students. The government couldn’t even conduct a normal exam,” said Bora.

Highlighting the government's loopholes in conducting exams, Bora alleged that irregularities have been going on for a long time.

“This is not the first time such an incident has happened. We have witnessed such irregularities under this government for a long time,” added the senior Congress leader.

Notably, two days after the Mathematics paper leak, the Economics question paper of the HS first-year exam was allegedly leaked an hour before the exam on Saturday, which prompted the ASSEB to cancel the examination for the remaining subjects.

ASSEB Division II, formerly Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), confirmed receiving reports of the alleged leak around 8 am on Saturday, merely an hour before the scheduled start of the examination.

In an order, the ASSEB, citing reports from inspectors of schools, noted that some of the institutions have opened the sealed packets of mathematics question papers a day before the examination.

Fifteen private institutions in 10 districts – Barpeta, Bajali, Cachar, Dhemaji, Hailakandi, Kamrup Metro, Lakhimpur, Majuli, Nagaon and Nalbari – had reportedly broken the seal of the packets before the scheduled date and time of examination, which is in violation of the standard procedure, according to the Board's report.