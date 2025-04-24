Congress party slams BJP over Panchayat system, promises vision for rural development

Guwahati, April 24: The Congress party has launched a strong critique of the ruling BJP government in Assam, focusing on what it calls widespread corruption, political interference, and the poor state of rural development in the state, as the countdown to the 2025 Assam Panchayat Elections begins.

Senior Congress leader and former Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora, in a recent interview with The Assam Tribune, alleged that the BJP-led NDA government has failed to deliver on key promises to improve the lives of rural citizens. Bora stated that the anger of the rural electorate against the BJP would become apparent in the results of the upcoming panchayat elections. According to Bora, these elections would set the tone for the 2026 Assembly polls, with the Congress party poised to secure a significant number of seats.

Bora also dismissed concerns that the absence of an opposition alliance would disadvantage the Congress in the panchayat elections, despite the BJP and AGP contesting the polls jointly. He stressed that panchayat elections were more focused on local issues and grassroots presence, making alliances less critical.

Despite challenges such as intimidation and threats against candidates, the Congress has ramped up its election campaign, led by APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah. In addition to traditional campaigning methods like door-to-door canvassing and public meetings, the party is leveraging social media to engage with voters across Assam.

The party’s central criticism is aimed at the BJP’s handling of the panchayat system, accusing the government of unprecedented corruption and political manipulation. Bora pointed out that the number of welfare schemes implemented at the panchayat level has dwindled to just three, with beneficiaries being selected based on political considerations. He also decried the erosion of the Panchayati Raj system, initially designed to empower local governance and improve rural infrastructure.

Bora further criticised the BJP-led government's failure to improve Assam's rural economy, specifically highlighting the lack of jobs under MGNREGA and the abysmal state of rural infrastructure. He also highlighted the bureaucratic interference that has hampered the functioning of panchayats in Assam.

In contrast, the Congress party has promised an alternative vision for Assam’s rural development. Bora reaffirmed the party’s commitment to strengthening the panchayat system, focusing on decentralisation and the promotion of a sustainable rural economy. The Congress envisions a revitalised rural economy through increased support for self-help groups and expansion into sectors like agriculture, horticulture, pisciculture, animal husbandry, and micro industries.

“The Congress believes that the panchayat system must reflect the real spirit of local empowerment and development,” said Bora. “We are committed to restoring its original purpose, to provide governance at the grassroots level and help Assam’s rural communities thrive.”

With the panchayat elections approaching, the Congress party is determined to make these issues the focal point of their campaign, hoping to win the support of Assam’s rural electorate and bring about change in the state’s governance structure.