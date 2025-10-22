Congress making misleading remarks, Zubeen was beyond politics: Pabitra Margherita

Guwahati, Oct 22: Union Minister and BJP leader Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday hit out at the Congress, accusing it of making “misleading and politically motivated remarks” over the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, and urged the Opposition to refrain from exploiting public emotions for political gain.

Speaking to reporters, Margherita said the Congress was attempting to divert public sentiment instead of recognising the widespread progress made under the BJP government.

“The Congress seems clueless and disturbed after seeing the level of development that has taken place under the BJP. That is why they are resorting to misleading statements even on sensitive issues like Zubeen Garg’s death,” Margherita said.

The Minister urged everyone to maintain peace and respect public emotions instead of fuelling division through inflammatory rhetoric.

Margherita reiterated that Zubeen Garg was not a political figure but a unifying cultural icon who belonged to every Assamese, regardless of political affiliation.

“Zubeen Garg was everyone’s artist and not of any one political party. There’s no measurement for the love people have for him. From small party workers to top leaders, everyone loved him equally. Zubeen was above politics, above everything,” he said.

While steering clear of the political storm surrounding posthumous honours, Margherita acknowledged the popular demand for the Bharat Ratna to be conferred upon the late artist.

“Zubeen Garg was a gem in the heart of every Assamese. For us, he is already a Bharat Ratna. How the Bharat Ratna is officially conferred is determined by process and regulations, but yes, he truly deserves it,” he added.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also echoed similar sentiments, urging everyone to keep Zubeen Garg’s legacy above political agendas.

Addressing the press in Nagaon after an event, the Chief Minister said that it was unfortunate that some people were trying to turn the artist’s ideals into a political affair after his death.

Drawing comparisons with other Assamese icons, Sarma remarked that when Bhupen Hazarika, Jyoti Prasad Agarwala, or Kalaguru Bishnu Rabha passed away, their deaths never became subjects of political debate, and the same dignity should be maintained in Zubeen Garg’s case as well.

“Zubeen Garg’s death should not be politicised. He was loved equally by BJP, AGP, and Congress leaders - by everyone who admired his music and his fearless spirit. There is no scope for politics in this,” the Chief Minister said, adding that Zubeen’s art and ideals belonged to every Assamese and must continue to inspire unity, not division.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icons, passed away last month, leaving behind a void in the State’s artistic and emotional landscape.