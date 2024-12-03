Congress leads protest against Union govt for plight of minorities in Bangladesh

Guwahati, Dec. 3: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) organized a rally protesting the BJP-led Union government's alleged failure to ensure the safety of minorities in Bangladesh.

Calling it a "diplomatic failure", the primary Opposition hit out at the Narendra Modi-led government as they gheraoed the District Commissioner’s office in Hengrabari on Tuesday.

Chanting slogans -“BJP, Go Back!” and “Narendra Modi resign" - the protesters burnt effigies of several Union Ministers, including Minister for External Affairs, S Jaishankar which the police later doused.

“Following Narendra Modi’s faulty foreign policies, the Hindus in Bangladesh are facing atrocities,” leader Mira Barthakur said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, she quipped that the Centre is only concerned about "giving protection to the business mogul, Gautam Adani".

“We have seen that when Narendra Modi makes foreign visits, he takes Adani along with him; helping his business. He doesn’t seem worried about the atrocities of Hindus in Bangladesh. He has only one foreign policy – Adani must get business; must remain protected,” Borthakur said.

She said the Prime Minister must proceed to talks with the Bangladesh leadership to resolve the matter on a priority.

“We demand that the PM sit for talks with the Bangladesh leadership to bring an end to the atrocities on Hindus. There has to be a political solution to this,” Borthakur added.

Meanwhile, taking a serious note of the atrocities on minorities in Bangladesh, Prime Minister Modi has taken up the issue with US President Joe Biden.

Sources in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) told The Assam Tribune that both the leaders are of the view that early restoration of normalcy in Bangladesh is important and the interim Government should ensure the safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus living in Bangladesh.