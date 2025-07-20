Congress defers alliance talks, demands local-level clarity before 2026 polls

Guwahati, July 20: The Assam Congress is treading cautiously on the question of forging a united Opposition front for the 2026 Assembly elections.

While the party hasn’t ruled out an alliance, Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia on Sunday said a decision must be based on a careful analysis of each party’s strengths across constituencies.

“Before coming together, all parties should evaluate their position and decide where to field candidates. Our past alliance experiences weren’t very encouraging,” Saikia told the press at the MLA Hostel in Dispur.

However, he clarified that the Congress never said it would go solo.

“We’re not averse to alliances. But sincerity is key—once an alliance is formed, everyone must stay committed. Also, the ground reality is changing. For instance, I met leaders from Upper Assam today who said the Congress is gaining strength in pockets where we were once weak,” he said.

Saikia’s remarks come in the backdrop of sharp criticism from Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, who questioned Congress’s intent and accused APCC president Gaurav Gogoi of “lacking the political maturity” needed to lead Opposition unity efforts.

“Statements from leaders like Debabrata Saikia and Gaurav Gogoi suggest they are not serious about unity. I’ve written to Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge but received no response,” Akhil had said on Friday.

The friction comes amid signs of internal dissent within the Congress itself. Senior party MLA Sherman Ali on Sunday slammed the Congress for its “failure” to support victims of eviction drives in the state.

“While Akhil Gogoi has taken a firm and consistent stand, our party has remained silent. He has stood by the people without hesitation,” Ali said, while hinting at a possible shift to Raijor Dal.

Ali also took a swipe at the party’s legacy. “If people continue to vote for Congress, the injustices of the past 60 years will persist. There needs to be a pressure group to hold the party accountable,” he added.

Though he stopped short of announcing a formal switch, Ali said he was keeping his options open. “I will only join a party where I can work for the people and stand for justice,” he said.

As the BJP prepares to defend its dominance in Assam, the Opposition appears divided—grappling with strategic questions, leadership challenges, and growing public criticism from within.