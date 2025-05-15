Complete flood works in 3 days or face jail, Housing Minister warns contractors

Guwahati, May 15: Housing Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah, on Thursday, lashed out at contractors tasked with flood mitigation work across Guwahati, warning of strict action, including jail time, under the Disaster Management Act if deadlines are not met.

Accompanied by GMC Mayor and the Commissioner, Mallabaruah conducted an inspection of several artificial flood-affected areas in Guwahati, including Anil Nagar, PIBCO Point, Juripar, Rukminigaon, Survey, Basisthapur, Hatigaon, and a stretch along the National Highway.

“Since last year, we have launched the 'Flood-Free Mission' and initiated time-bound activities like drain desiltation. However, I noticed today that several tasks have not been executed as planned. I’ve informed the Commissioner, and we’ve decided that if the work is not completed within the next three days, strict action will be taken under the Disaster Management Act," the Minister said.

Commenting on contractor accountability, Mallabaruah said, “We’ve noticed that several L1 contractors have taken on too many projects. From now on, they will be restricted to two or three projects. However, my concern isn’t how many they take up, it's whether they complete them on time. The silt must be cleared by April, because with every flood, silt builds up again. They must strictly follow the DMA rules.”

Addressing issues in Rukminigaon, he added, “In the Rukminigaon area, we diverted the floodwaters to two different sides—one towards Hatigaon and another through Beltola to another outlet. We are expecting reduced flood levels in that area.”

To expedite drainage in Anil Nagar, the Water Resources Department has been directed to install an additional pump by tomorrow. “There are currently five pumps in operation, and the sixth will help speed up drainage. We’ve also constituted a monitoring committee to track progress and report regularly,” he added.

He also appreciated the press’s role in flagging these issues. “There is truth in the news you presented about uncovered drains. Thank you for that. From now on, no drain should remain open for more than two hours, and the debris must be removed immediately. Failing this, action will be taken under the DDMA.”