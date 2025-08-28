Comic Con India announces first-ever Guwahati edition on November 22 & 23

Guwahati, Aug 28: Comic Con India, the country’s largest and most celebrated pop culture festival, announced that it will be making its debut in Guwahati this year. The maiden edition in the city is scheduled for November 22 and 23, introducing the vibrant Comic Con experience to an all-new audience base.

“This new chapter will bring the Comic Con experience not only to Guwahati but will also cater to fans across the entire North-Eastern region. This expansion is our way of recognizing the incredible potential and passionate fandom that the region has long shown for comics, cosplay, and pop culture. This move reflects Comic Con India's deeper connection with India's evolving youth culture and its commitment to celebrating fandom across every corner of the country,” a press release by Comic Con India stated.

A comic book convention, commonly known as Comic Con, is a dedicated fan event where comic lovers, cosplayers, artists, and pop culture enthusiasts gather to celebrate their passions.

Originating in New Delhi in 2011, Comic Con India has steadily expanded to major cities such as Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata, becoming a nationwide phenomenon.

The Guwahati edition promises an electrifying blend of comics, anime, cosplay, gaming, music, and creator showcases, designed especially for Gen Z and millennial audiences. The event will also feature exclusive spaces for illustrators, independent artists, and creators to showcase and sell their work, as well as receive valuable feedback from fans.

Adding to the immersive experience will be gaming and esports zones, giving participants the chance to engage in live competitive play and interactive sessions. The cultural blend will reflect both local and global influences, offering a mix that spans from Bihu rhythms to K-pop beats, alongside anime-inspired cosplay and global pop culture icons.

With its debut in Guwahati, Comic Con India is set to redefine the region’s entertainment landscape, offering fans an opportunity to experience the country’s biggest pop culture celebration.