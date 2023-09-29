College students face online abuse, threats in Guwahati, seek police help

Guwahati, Sept 29: At a time when a crackdown has been launched against cybercriminal network in Guwahati, another concerning incident came to the fore wherein female students of a city college were allegedly abused and threatened online.

The students have approached the Bashistha police station today seeking help after allegedly receiving threats and obscene messages on their social media platforms. The students claimed that scammers managed to hack through a WhatsApp group, following which their numbers were retrieved and morphed photos of the female students were being circulated on social media.

The students further alleged that they receive threat calls at night as well, following which they reached out to the police and informed them about the entire ordeal which they have been facing since September 23.

Meanwhile, Bashistha ACP Pranjal Baruah assured the students that appropriate action will be taken against the perpetrators and the matter will be forwarded to the cyber cell.

A student while speaking to media informed that around 63 female students have been targeted so far.