Collective responsibility of society must in environmental conservation: RSS Chief

Guwahati, Feb. 24: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat addressed a meeting of Guwahati-based RSS members on the premises of South Point School at Barshapara on Sunday.

Bhagwat highlighted the collective responsibility of society in environmental conservation, emphasizing actions such as water conservation, lessening plastic use, and planting trees.

Environmental protection is one of the five essential transformations needed for society, which also include social harmony, family values, Swadeshi practices, and civic duties.

These are key to social transformation, highlighted as ‘Panch Parivartan’ by Bhagwat.

He spoke about the importance of fostering friendship and unity among different communities, castes, religions, regions, and languages for achieving a harmonious society.

Additionally, Bhagwat mentioned that promoting family values within one's own household would guide society in the right direction.

"Every Indian household should embrace Swadeshi practices in their language, attire, food, housing, and travel also," said Bhagwat, urging everyone to reduce the use of foreign languages in daily life and to converse in their native language.

The event was also attended by Dr Bhupesh Sharma, the Sanghchalak of Uttar Assam Prant, and Guruprasad Medhi, the Sanghchalak of Guwahati Mahanagar unit of RSS along with thousands of Sangh Karyakartas.

- By Staff Reporter