Cold wave, dense fog grip Guwahati, disrupt flights

Guwahati, Dec 30: On the last days of the year, Guwahati and many other parts of the State are experiencing a significant dip in mercury level, with a dense fog cover visible almost throughout the day.

On Monday, Guwahati recorded a minimum temperature of around 16 degree Celsius and a maximum of 20 degree Celsius.

Dibrugarh recorded a minimum temperature of around 13 degree Celsius, Jorhat recorded around 12 degree Celcius, and North Lakhimpur recorded a minimum temperature of 11 degree Celcius.

According to the IMD report, temperatures in Guwahati are expected to further plummet to 12 degree Celsius by the beginning of the New Year.

The dense fog cover in early morning and night hours has largely disrupted vehicular movement across the State.

On the other hand, in most parts of the State people were seen enjoying the winter with camp fires, picnics and get-togethers.

The sudden plummeting of the mercury also resulted in restricted movement of people on the roads, as many chose to confine themselves to the comfort of the indoors.

By the roadsides also, many were seen sitting by makeshift fireplaces. Roads, too, witnessed lesser vehicular movement than usual.

The thick cover of fog also disrupted flight schedules, especially in the morning hours.

Even the flight of Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to be cancelled last night while several flights were reported to have been delayed in the morning hours.