Coining a celebration: Barsapara Durga Puja pandal brings history to life with old coins

Guwahati, Oct 3: With Durga Puja around the corner, Guwahati is bustling with a flurry of beautifully adorned pandals, dotting every corner of the city. In their quest to attract devotees, many of these pandals adopt specific themes each year, and 2024 is no exception.

Among this year’s standout theme-based pandals in Guwahati is the Barsapara Sarbajanin Durga Puja Committee with its distinctive theme of “100 Years of Indian Coins”.

Designed to educate the younger generation about the evolution of Indian currency, this innovative theme is set to become a major draw for the devotees.

AT Photo: Coins crafted with thermocol sheet

Rabindranath Singha Ray, the secretary of the puja committee, while sharing insights about this unique initiative with The Assam Tribune, explained that the theme was chosen by a 50-member committee to provide both enjoyment and educational value to young visitors as they explore the various Durga Puja pandals.



“The new generation is largely unaware of how coins have transitioned from the British era to the present day,” Ray noted. “By setting a target to showcase 200 old coins, we aim to enrich their understanding of our currency's history,” he said.

As part of this initiative, the committee has successfully collected 100 vintage coins so far, including a rare specimen dating back to 1913, sourced from a local family.





To bring the theme to life, the Barsapara Durga Puja pandal will be adorned with decorative coins crafted from thermocol, with a total budget of Rs. 15 lakhs allocated for this year’s celebration.



Ray also highlighted the craftsmanship behind this year’s idol, which is being created by artisans who have collaborated with the committee for the past 41 years. The idol's preparation comes at a cost of Rs. 1 lakh.

Arnab Das, a local resident, expressed his excitement about the theme, stating, “Every year, I encounter unique concepts and ideas at the Durga Puja pandals in Guwahati. This year's focus on coins is particularly intriguing and insightful. It offers a glimpse into our past in terms of currency and is sure to inspire the younger generation to delve deeper into history and our heritage.”







