CM's Vigilance Team raids retd. PWD engineer's residence in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 15: The Chief Minister’s Vigilance Team raided a retired engineer’s residence in Guwahati on Friday.

The retired engineer has been identified as Samed Ali, who was an executive engineer in the PWD department. He retired in 2022 after a long service in Karimganj.

As per sources, Samed has been accused of owning several properties illegally.

It may be mentioned that the CM Vigilance team registered a case against retired engineer Sameed Ali based on a complaint by an MLA, following which raids were carried out on the basis of a 9/2023 case against Samed.

During their raid at Samed’s residence in Guwahati’s Lalmati area, the team seized several bank passbooks and recovered several land documents.

According to the information received, Samed owns many properties in the city, and the vigilance team will raid his newly constructed residence in Sarumotoria as well.

