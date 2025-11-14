CM urges media not to drag Zubeen Garg into Ashok Singhal controversy

Guwahati, Nov 14: Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday issued a strong appeal to the media and public, urging them to stop repeatedly dragging singer Zubeen Garg into controversies unrelated to him, particularly the ongoing discussions surrounding Ashok Singhal’s property issues.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said the focus should remain on the individuals directly involved, and not on Zubeen Garg, who continues to be pulled into public disputes without justification.

Clarifying his position, the Chief Minister said that Zubeen Garg deserves respect for his contributions and for inspiring social causes such as blood donation. He emphasised that dragging the singer into unrelated controversies is unfair and creates unnecessary unrest.

Refining his comments, the Chief Minister said, “We honour Zubeen Garg for his meaningful contributions, especially his dedication to blood donation. But some people have repeatedly used his name in disputes that do not concern him. If there is an issue related to Ashok Singhal’s property, speak about Ashok Singhal. Why bring Zubeen into it? He should not be pulled into every controversy. The same way, there are others with property-related matters, but their names never appear in the news. Please do not politicize Zubeen’s name any further. Let him rest in peace.”

He added that public figures like Bhupen Hazarika and Zubeen Garg belong to the people of Assam, and their contributions must be acknowledged with dignity.

“If the present generation fails to uphold fairness, the coming generations will not forgive us,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also announced a large-scale blood-donation initiative to mark Zubeen Garg’s 53rd birthday on November 18. The Bharatiya Janata Party will organise blood-donation camps at 53 locations across the state, symbolising the singer’s age. Members of the BJP, AGP, BPF, and UPPL will participate, along with ministers who will join the camps in their respective districts.

State BJP president Dilip Saikia had earlier issued an open call to party workers and allied parties to join the initiative. The Health Department will provide technical support to ensure the smooth conduct of the camps.