CM urges devotees to avoid Nilachal Hill at night amid landslide risk

Guwahati, June 23: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma advised devotees from venturing into Nilachal hill at night citing incidents of landslides in the last few days as the annual Ambubachi Mela commenced at the Kamakhya temple on Sunday.

In the last 15 to 20 days, several landslides incidents were reported at three to four different spots on the hill.

An official of Kamrup (Metro) district administration said that PWD (Roads) have taken protective measures and teams of SDRF and NDRF are on standby to respond promptly on any incident of landslides.

The temple doors were closed at 2:56 pm today and they will reopen at 3:19 am on June 26.

Thousands of sadhus and devotees have gathered on the temple premises for the four-day Ambubachi Mela.

Addressing the gathering at the inauguration ceremony of Ambubachi Mela, Tourism Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass said that footfall of more than 10 lakh devotees are expected this time at Ambubachi.

He said that five stalls have been set up to welcome the devotees coming from outside the State. Moreover, specially designed welcome letters will be handed over to every devotee coming from outside the State, he added.

To oversee the cleanliness part during Ambubachi, GMC has deployed around 5000 labourers who will work in three shifts.





By

Staff Reporter