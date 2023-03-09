CM Sarma visits Brahmaputra riverfront in Guwahati

Guwahati, March 9: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday visited the Brahmaputra riverfront in Guwahati and inspected the ongoing renovation works.

During his visit, Sarma was accompanied by minister Pijush Hazarika and Ranoj Pegu.

Over ongoing construction work Sarma via twitter stated that “We are leaving no stone unturned to make it a world class public space and a prime tourist destination of the North East.”

Earlier, Housing & Urban Affairs and Irrigation minister Ashok Singhal also inspected the site and mentioned that the pending work will be completed pretty soon.

Notably, the project will relocate to the Kacharighat neighbourhood from the District Commissioner's Bungalow and the location will be constructed in a way where various cultural programs could be held in the future.





