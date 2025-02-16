CM Sarma stresses transparent recruitment, distributes 564 appointment letters in Guwahati

Guwahati, Feb 16: Taking forward the commitment to providing over 1.5 lakh government jobs, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday handed over appointment letters to 564 Combined Competitive Exam (CCE 2023) candidates across multiple departments.

The programme, held at Srimanata Sankaradeva Kalakshetra saw the chief minister focusing on a fair and transparent examination process, “In Assam, we have prioritised transparent employment opportunities, and several other states are now applying this model.”

“We have created a system of good governance. None of the selected candidates come from a minister’s family, nor have they paid bribes to secure the jobs. Their success is purely based on merit and hard work,” added the chief minister.

The chief minister highlighted how for the past 2-3 years, the state government has been working to ensure employment opportunities without any foul play. “Apart from transparent examination, what more can be done to eliminate unfair practices? These are the steps we are in the process of discussion,” claimed Sarma.

Sarma acknowledged that while transparent recruitment has been achieved, efforts are ongoing to eliminate bribery in government offices. “We have achieved fair and transparent exam practices, but we still have work to do in completely eradicating bribery from government offices. Our goal is to bring in good governance,” mentioned the minister.

Earlier, on Saturday, the chief minister handed over appointment letters to 4,529 contractual teachers for secondary schools and 58 assistant professors for colleges across the state.