CM Sarma: State to start taking action against child marriage from Feb 3

Guwahati, Feb 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Thursday said that the state will start taking action against child marriage from February 3, 2023.

According to Sarma till now the Assam police reported around 4004 cases against child marriage.

While taking down to twitter CM Sarma stated that "The Assam government is committed to putting an end to the problem of child marriage in the region” and further asked the public to cooperate.

According to the Assam Chief Minister's report, Dhubri district has the highest number of child marriage cases i.e (370), while Hailakandi have the lowest number i.e (1).

On the other hand Bongaigaon have 123 cases overall; Cachar have 35; Darang have 125; Dibrugarh have 75 cases; Goalpara have 157 cases; Hojai have 255 cases; Kamrup have 80 cases; Kokrajhar have 204 cases; Nagaon have 113 cases; Morigaon have 224; and Tamilpur have 110.





Assam Govt is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state.



So far @assampolice has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3. I request all to cooperate. pic.twitter.com/JH2GTVLhKJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 2, 2023



