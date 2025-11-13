CM Sarma inaugurates Sonowal Bhawan in Sonapur during Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada

Jorabat, Nov 13: As part of the ongoing Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-constructed Sonowal Bhawan at Patarkuchi, Sonapur.

Built by the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council (SKAC), the Bhawan aims to serve the welfare of the Sonowal Kachari community and its students.

Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister said that the State government is committed to ensuring the growth and welfare of all indigenous communities in Assam. He lauded the efforts of the Sonowal Kachari Autonomous Council for building the Bhawan, noting that it would act as a symbol of unity and a hub for preserving the community's rich cultural heritage.

Taking to microblogging site, the Chief Minister wrote, "Proud to inaugurate the newly built Sonowal Bhawan at Patarkuchi, Sonapur - a testament to our commitment to preserve and promote the rich heritage of the Sonowal Kachari community. A fitting tribute to Bhagwaan Birsa Munda Ji during Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh Pakhwada!"

He was joined by Tribal Affairs (Plains) Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu, SKAC Chief Executive Member Tonkeswar Sonowal, and senior officials. The event concluded with a vibrant traditional cultural performance and tributes to tribal freedom fighters as part of the Pakhwada celebration.