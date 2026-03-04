CM Sarma inaugurates Rs 99-Cr Dinesh Goswami Flyover in Guwahati, cites early completion

Guwahati, March 4: In a renewed push for urban infrastructure development in Guwahati, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday inaugurated the much-awaited Dinesh Goswami Flyover at Bharalumukh, aimed at easing traffic congestion in one of the city’s busiest corridors.

The 1.2-kilometre-long flyover, constructed at a cost of Rs 99 crore, begins at Machkhowa and connects Bharalumukh on one side and the Santipur Sluice Gate on the other. The project is expected to significantly streamline vehicular movement in the area.

“The stretch from Santipur will have a two-lane carriageway, while the downward road towards Bharalumukh will be single-lane. The elevated return corridor towards Santipur will be one-and-a-half lanes,” said Sarma

He further noted that commuters travelling from Santipur towards Bharalumukh, Kamakhya or Sukleshwar would get a two-lane stretch at the midpoint.

“The design was finalised after consultations with Indian Railways, and the flyover has been completed within 15 months, which is otherwise difficult for such projects,” Sarma said, adding that the original deadline was 24 months.

Maintaining that the project was completed well ahead of schedule, he described it as a milestone in the city’s infrastructure development.

On other ongoing projects, the Chief Minister said the Chandmari Flyover would be inaugurated on March 10, while the Cycle Factory Flyover is expected to be opened before Bohag Bihu.

“The Chandmari Flyover will be opened on March 10, and the Cycle Factory Flyover will be inaugurated before Bohag Bihu. Even if the Model Code of Conduct is in force, we will not hold a meeting but will open the flyover so that people can use it during Bihu,” added Sarma.

With multiple flyover projects nearing completion, the state government aims to accelerate urban connectivity in Guwahati, seeking to reduce congestion and improve commuter convenience ahead of the festive season.















