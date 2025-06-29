CM Sarma flags off Rs 3-Cr community hall, library project in Dharapur

Dharapur, June 29: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the commencement of construction for a long-awaited community hall and library at Dharapur, fulfilling a request put forward by local residents.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 3 crore in total, is set to benefit the community by providing a dedicated space for cultural activities, events, and modern learning facilities for students.

Speaking at the foundation-laying ceremony, Sarma said that the first phase of construction will cover an area of 5,000 square feet with an initial investment of Rs 60 lakh. He also assured an additional Rs 40 lakh to ensure timely progress of the work.

"A request for a community hall and a library at Dharapur was brought to our attention some time ago. Today, I am pleased to share that we have started the first phase of work with an investment of Rs 60 lakh," he said.

The second phase will expand the facility to a total of 15,000 square feet, based on requirements and further consultations with the local community.

“The first phase will cover 5,000 square feet, and as per the taluk’s information, the second phase will expand it to 10,000 more square feet. The total cost of the project will be around Rs 3 crore. I will contribute another Rs 40 lakh for this phase, and we will discuss with the public to plan the next phase accordingly,” Sarma added.

He highlighted the project’s special focus on students. “We will have both a traditional library and a digital library. This will help students access valuable learning resources and continue their studies more effectively,” he added.

The initiative aims to bridge the gap in community infrastructure and digital learning facilities, particularly in semi-urban areas like Dharapur.

Construction work is expected to progress swiftly, with the first phase providing much-needed space for local gatherings and student activities.