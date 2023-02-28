84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Guwahati

CM sarma: Assam to get largest lake at Silsako

By The Assam Tribune
CM sarma: Assam to get largest lake at Silsako
X

Guwahati, Feb 28: Soon Assam is going to get the state's largest lake at Silsako, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced the news via Twitter.

Sarma in his twitter mentioned that “A spectacular model of the proposed Silsako lake has been designed and it will add to the scenic grandeur & ease the perennial artificial flooding in Guwahati”.

Notably, on February 27, authorities in Guwahati forcibly removed around 300 families and destroyed two temples to prevent the encroachment of government land in Assam.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
CM sarma: Assam to get largest lake at Silsako

Guwahati, Feb 28: Soon Assam is going to get the state's largest lake at Silsako, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced the news via Twitter.

Sarma in his twitter mentioned that “A spectacular model of the proposed Silsako lake has been designed and it will add to the scenic grandeur & ease the perennial artificial flooding in Guwahati”.

Notably, on February 27, authorities in Guwahati forcibly removed around 300 families and destroyed two temples to prevent the encroachment of government land in Assam.


The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Similar Posts
X
X