CM rolls out 12-day initiative: Students, women & flood victims at forefront

Guwahati, Dec 11: In a major welfare boost, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the "12 Days of Development" initiative on Wednesday, aimed at benefiting around 12 lakh people across the state in just 12 days.

Expressing his commitment to the state's development, the Chief Minister stated that the 12-day initiative would positively impact the lives of these families, with a specific focus on students, women, and flood-affected individuals.

As part of the initiative, Chief Minister Sarma distributed cash awards and other incentives to students, along with financial assistance to flood-affected families within these 12 days.

During the distribution ceremony at Sarusajai Stadium, 26,969 students, who secured 75% or above marks in the HSLC exam, were awarded cash prizes under the Anundoram Borooah Merit Scholarship.

Additionally, 3,23,640 bicycles were given to Class IX students under the Chief Minister's Special Scheme to promote education and ease transportation challenges.

In a major step towards supporting higher secondary students, the Chief Minister distributed 48,673 scooters to girl students who passed with first division in the higher secondary exams, along with boys who scored 75% or above, as part of the Dr. Banikanta Kakati Merit Award within the Pragyan Bharti Scheme.

He proudly remarked that the ecosystem created in Assam, where students no longer need to pay admission fees and receive various incentives, is unique and unmatched in any other state.

“Assam is a state that works relentlessly for the development and upliftment of students. We are creating a system that nurtures future generations and empowers them,” Chief Minister Sarma said.

Sarma also highlighted the state government's initiative to provide financial relief to flood victims, ensuring they would receive compensation for their losses.

He reiterated his promise to waive off loan repayments for mothers who had taken loans up to Rs. 50,000 from financial institutions. The government is issuing NOC certificates and clearance certificates on behalf of these women to help them repay their loans, he added.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the educational reforms he announced during his election campaign, including a monthly stipend of Rs. 2,500 for college students and waiving off examination fees.