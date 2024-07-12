CM relief fund cheque fraud: Main accused arrested by Manipur Police in Assam

Guwahati, Jul 12: The Manipur Police reached Guwahati to take custody of the prime accused, Rakesh Singh, who was arrested for forging Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s signature in the fake cheque scam.

The matter goes back to when Singh, who was originally from Assam, was arrested for forging Assam CM’s signature, following which he was sent to 14-day police custody.

The fraudster was produced before the Special Court in Guwahati, where he was remanded in 14-day police custody.

Rakesh’s police custody ended today; therefore, the Manipur police reached the city in order to take his custody.

It has also come to light that the fraudster was responsible for embezzling over Rs 9 lakh from the Manipur CM relief fund.

The accused individual used a fake cheque in the name of the Manipur government's sports department in order to withdraw the huge amount of cash.