CM rakes up 2014 self-immolation in Bokajan, targets Akhil Gogoi’s credibility

Guwahati, March 29: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Sunday, launched a sharp attack on Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, invoking the 2014 self-immolation of KMSS activist Pranab Boro to question Gogoi’s political credibility ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing the press in Diphu, Sarma alleged that Gogoi bore responsibility for the circumstances that led to Boro’s death during an agitation led by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS).

“As far as I know, Akhil Gogoi is responsible for the death of Pranab Boro. Everyone knows that in the heart of Guwahati, Boro was driven to set himself on fire during a protest led by KMSS. He had been prepared for such an extreme step from the previous night,” Sarma said.

The Chief Minister also took aim at Gogoi’s remarks against BJP candidate in Sivasagar, Kushal Dowari, referring to the latter’s electoral track record.

“Kushal Dowari is not a first-time candidate. The people of Demow elected him twice as MLA. If Akhil Gogoi now calls him unfit or criticises him, does that mean the people of Demow made a wrong choice? Is he indirectly questioning the wisdom of the voters?” Sarma added.

The remarks have intensified the ongoing political contest, particularly in Upper Assam, where Gogoi and BJP candidates are locked in a high-stakes battle.

The reference to Pranab Boro dates back to February 2014, when the KMSS activist poured petrol on himself and set himself ablaze during a protest in Guwahati.

The agitation, spearheaded by KMSS, was demanding land rights for nearly 85,000 families residing in the hilly areas of Assam.

Boro later succumbed to his injuries, and the incident had sparked widespread outrage and debate over methods of protest.

At the time, Akhil Gogoi was among the leading faces of the movement, which had mobilised large sections of peasants and landless communities across the state.