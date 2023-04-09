84 years of service to the nation
Guwahati

CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects construction work at AIIMS Guwahati

By The Assam Tribune
CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects construction work at AIIMS Guwahati
Guwahati, April 9: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati to inspect the ongoing construction work of the institute.

During his visit, Sarma was accompanied by Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, MLA Diganta Kalita and Assam DGP GP Singh.

Furthermore, CM also visited Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati to take a stock of the preparation as the state is all set to attempt a world-record Bihu performance which will take place on April 14.



