CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inspects construction work at AIIMS Guwahati

Guwahati, April 9: Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati to inspect the ongoing construction work of the institute.

During his visit, Sarma was accompanied by Assam Health Minister Keshab Mahanta, MLA Diganta Kalita and Assam DGP GP Singh.

Furthermore, CM also visited Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati to take a stock of the preparation as the state is all set to attempt a world-record Bihu performance which will take place on April 14.





HCM Dr @himantabiswa inspected preparatory works of AIIMS Guwahati, which will be dedicated to the nation by Hon PM Shri @narendramodi ji on April 14.



He was accompanied by Hon’ble Health Minister Shri @keshab_mahanta and Hon MLA Shri @diganta68 pic.twitter.com/8WLtcSumbb — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) April 9, 2023



