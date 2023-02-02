CM Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurates Millet Cafe at Assam Secretariat

Guwahati, Feb 2: Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Wednesday inaugurated a millet cafe at the premises of Janata Bhawan in Guwahati. Speaking at the event, CM Sarma stated that the cafe's opening aims to boost millet's appeal and improve the nutritional status of Janata Bhawan staff members.

Notably, The State Government started the Millet Mission on November 16, 2022, to assist the people of the State in obtaining their nutrition from millet.

A number of prominent officials, including Ministers Atul Bora, UG Brahma, Sanjay Kishan, CEM BTC Pramod Boro, Chief Secretary Paban Kumar Borthakur, Additional CS Agriculture Ashish Kumar Bhutani, and others attended the event.





Following Adarniya Pradhan Mantri @narendramodi ji’s appeal to ensure Shree Ann is ingrained as a peoples' movement, I am glad to inaugurate the first ever millet cafe in the Assam Secretariat.



This will help spread awareness among masses on nutritional

benefits of millets pic.twitter.com/gHJwIbXXQI — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) February 1, 2023



