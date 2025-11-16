Clogged drains spark outcry in Ambikagiri Nagar; residents accuse GMC of negligence

Guwahati, Nov 16: Residents of Ambikagiri Nagar have raised concerns over clogged drains in their locality, alleging that Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) workers have not carried out cleaning activities for several months.

The prolonged negligence has resulted in drainage systems getting blocked and several by-lanes turning into bush-filled patches, causing inconvenience and hygiene-related worries among locals.

According to the Brihattar Ambikagiri Nagar Unnayan Samiti(BANUS), despite repeated appeals, including a written application submitted in February to the GMC headquarters seeking drain clearance using super sucker machines, no action has been taken till date. The committee has questioned the reason behind the long delay and demanded transparency in the matter.

Residents claim that poor maintenance of the drainage system earlier led to artificial flooding in several internal roads during the rainy season. With drains remaining uncleared, locals fear a repeat of the situation in the upcoming months.

The committee further alleged that even though grass and wild plants have overtaken several by-lanes, municipal workers have not responded.

“As a temporary measure, the development committee has spent its own funds to hire private labourers for occasional cleaning, which they say is not a permanent or feasible solution,” said Bikash Talukdar of Ambikagiri Nagar.

Seeking immediate intervention, the committee has appealed to Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah to address the matter urgently and ensure regular cleaning and maintenance of the drainage system.





