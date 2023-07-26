Class 9 girl found dead under mysterious condition in Guwahati

Guwahati, July 26: In a tragic student, a class 9 girl has been found dead in a mysterious condition near her residence in Kalapahar area of Guwahati on the wee hours of Wednesday.

Reportedly, the body of the girl was spotted lying near the victim’s house by one of the neighbour and immediately police were informed.

Following the incident, the magistrate and the city police reached the site and sent the body for post-mortem reports. An investigation into the matter has also been initiated.

Meanwhile, the mother of the deceased said that her daughter wasn’t feeling well on the previous day and spent the entire day sleeping. Later in the evening she went for her tuition classes.

The victim was working on her school project till 3 am with the help of her mother and went to sleep in her room.

Prima facie suggest that the girl jumped off from the building and fell on the boundary in a suicide bid.