Clash over Zubeen Garg song leaves youth dead in Bamunimaidam

Guwahati, Oct 4: A young man was allegedly beaten to death by a group of attackers in the Bamunimaidam Railway Colony late Thursday night following a dispute over playing songs of popular singer Zubeen Garg during a Durga Puja celebration.

The victim, identified as Abhinash Rajak, succumbed to his injuries and was declared brought dead by doctors at a private hospital.

The incident occurred at the Kalibari Durga Puja pandal during the Dashami rituals, where celebrations were underway with DJ music.

According to the victim’s elder brother, a scuffle broke out after Abhinash requested the DJ to play a song by Zubeen Garg.

"Around 20 to 25 people were present. The main accused are Jeet Sarkar, Ratul Bora, and Shankar Rao. The altercation began when my brother asked for Zubeen da's song to be played," he said.

The family has filed an FIR at Chandmari Police Station, naming the accused and demanding strict action against them.

Police sources confirmed that efforts are on to trace and arrest all those involved.











