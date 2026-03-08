Civil society collective releases feminist manifesto for Assam 2026 elections

Guwahati, March 8: Ahead of the 2026 Assam Legislative Assembly elections, a coalition of women’s groups and civil society organisations under the banner of the Assam Feminist Manifesto Collective released the Feminist Manifesto: Assam 2026, urging political parties to commit to concrete measures for protecting women’s rights and ensuring gender-just governance in the State.

The manifesto, released on the eve of International Women’s Day on Saturday, calls on political parties and election candidates to incorporate gender equality, safety, and inclusive development as central priorities in their electoral agendas.

Addressing media persons here at the Gauhati Press Club, the Collective said that the document reflects the voices and concerns of women and gender-diverse persons across Assam, shaped through engagements with grassroots organisations representing women farmers, vendors, informal workers, weavers, survivors of violence, micro-entrepreneurs and women with disabilities, as well as women from indigenous and marginalized communities and from religious and linguistic minorities.

The group noted that Assam is home to nearly 1.8 crore women who are equal citizens and rights holders. With the State heading toward Assembly elections in 2026, the Collective said the democratic moment should place the rights, dignity and leadership of women at the centre of political discourse.

The manifesto highlights that despite various welfare schemes introduced over the years, structural inequalities continue to persist and a significant gap remains between policy promises and the everyday realities of women – particularly those from tea garden communities, char areas, and other marginalized sections.

Among its key priorities, the manifesto stresses the need for stronger mechanisms to address violence against women. It calls for effective implementation of existing laws, improved survivor support services, safer public infrastructure and accountability mechanisms to ensure timely justice.

The document also raises concerns over the gendered impact of climate change in Assam, one of the most climate-vulnerable regions in the country. It advocates women’s leadership in climate governance, gender-responsive disaster management systems and greater investment in climate-resilient livelihoods, particularly for communities affected by floods and erosion.

On education, the Collective called for increased public investment in education, improved facilities and stronger community participation in school governance.

Livelihood security for women is another major focus area. The Collective also urged political parties to ensure greater representation of women in electoral politics and decision-making processes.