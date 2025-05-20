Civic chaos in Chandmari: Flooded roads, crumbling paths, risky wiring

Guwahati, May 20: The residents of Chandmari, one of Guwahati’s most prominent localities, continue to face a host of persistent civic issues, ranging from artificial flooding and deteriorating roads to hazardous footpaths and unsafe electrical wiring. These problems have intensified in recent months due to the ongoing construction of a flyover in the area.

Artificial flooding has long plagued Chandmari. Even a brief spell of rain leads to inundation of the main road and adjacent bylanes, disrupting daily life. However, the situation has worsened with commencement of the flyover construction. Poor drainage maintenance and haphazard execution of the project have left the main road dangerously narrow, turning it into a veritable death trap during rains.

Sources in the PWD (Roads) cited construction activities as a barrier to scheduled desiltation of drains. As a result, waterlogging remains a recurring issue. “Due to the ongoing flyover work, we have not been able to carry out drain cleaning, which has compounded the flooding problem,” a department official said.

Compounding the situation is the unsafe installation of electrical wiring in the area. In the past few weeks alone, two persons were injured after accidentally coming into contact with exposed live wires.

Sukumar Barman, general secretary of the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba-Chatra Parishad’s Kamrup (Metro) district committee and a resident of the area, highlighted the deteriorating civic conditions. “From broken roads and damaged footpaths to waterlogging after every shower, the situation is worsening. Many of these problems have escalated since the flyover construction began,” he said.

Barman added that the increase in traffic congestion on the main road has diverted many commuters to the bylanes, resulting in further damage to these narrow streets. “The traffic police must restrict heavy vehicles from entering the bylanes. Their movement has increased the incidents of electric wire snapping. Simultaneously, proper desiltation of a major drain near the railway track is essential to control flooding,” he said.

Pedestrian safety is also at risk, with many sustaining injuries from uneven footpaths and unguarded construction zones. The disappearance of parking spaces and the broken sidewalks have also taken a toll on local businesses.

“We support infrastructure development, but the flyover construction is being carried out without any clear planning or concern for public inconvenience,” said a local trader near the flyover site. “With hardly any space to park and unsafe footpaths, customer footfall has drastically reduced over the last six months. Sadly, our voices are going unheard.”

Abhijit Baruah, another resident, raised concerns over the growing number of accidents due to large potholes in the roads. “During rains, these potholes become invisible, leading to serious injuries. In dry weather, dust pollution adds to our misery. The government must take urgent and comprehensive action to address these issues,” he said.

As Chandmari endures worsening living conditions, residents demand that the government and responsible authorities implement immediate and well-coordinated measures to restore safety, mobility, and livability in the area.