City police nab 587 thieves, recover stolen items worth Rs 5 Cr in 3 months

Guwahati, Apr 6: Guwahati Police have arrested 587 thieves and recovered stolen items worth around Rs 5 crore in the last three months, said Ankur Jain, joint commissioner of Guwahati Police, on Saturday.

"The investigators also managed to solve a number of cases related to crime against property in a fast-track manner. As many as 55 cases were brought to their logical conclusion within six hours, 59 cases within 12 hours, and 49 within 24 hours," Jain said at a press conference.

"Police also recovered altogether 103 stolen vehicles, including 22 four-wheelers, 81 two-wheelers and 10 three-wheelers. As many as 84 thieves involved in these crimes had been arrested between January and March," he added.

As many as 192 drug peddlers were nabbed, and drugs worth Rs 9 crore were also seized. This included four kilograms of heroin, 300 kilograms of ganja, and 7,000 bottles of cough syrup, etc. Further, police recovered 583 stolen mobile phones and arrested 20 snatchers during the period.

Additionally, 58 bikes and three four-wheelers were seized in the city for performing stunts on the city roads. The city police have also traced and rescued 239 missing individuals in the last three months besides recovering Rs 72 lakh that the cybercriminals had defrauded.





By

Staff Reporter