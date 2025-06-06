City police issues immediate ban on rallies & processions to address traffic congestion

Guwahati, June 6: In a step taken to alleviate severe traffic congestion and ensuring smooth movement across the city, the Guwahati Police Commissionerate on Friday imposed an immediate blanket ban on all rallies, processions, marathons, walkathons, and similar public gatherings within city limits.

The directive has taken effect immediately and will remain in force until further notice.

The order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration) Imdad Ali under the provisions of Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.













A copy of the order issued by the Police Commissionerate (AT Photo)

According to officials, the decision was prompted by frequent disruptions caused by such events contributing to severe traffic congestion and impeding effective emergency responses.

“Such events not only cause severe congestion and crowding but also pose a threat to public safety by obstructing emergency services,” the official order read.

To address these challenges, the police have emphasised the necessity for stringent regulation of road usage.

The order explicitly mentions that the restriction of all processions in the city is “to ensure an uninterrupted commute for the public.”

Violations of this order will incur penalties under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Notably, the ban issued by the Deputy Commissionerate allows for exceptions: individuals or groups affected by the restrictions may submit a written objection to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), seeking a modification or revocation of the order.

The directive is expected to help ease out the traffic congestion in the city.