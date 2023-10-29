City bus catches fire in Guwahati, no casualties reported

Guwahati, Oct 29: A huge fire broke out in a parked private city bus in Panjabari area of Guwahati on Saturday night.

As per sources, the bus bearing registration no. AS 01 JC 5913 was parked on the side of the road and suddenly caught fire.

Within a short period of time, the bus was totally gutted by the inferno.

Following the incident, fire tenders rushed to the spot and managed to douse the blaze.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident.

Meanwhile, as per sources, the bus has been parked at the site for the past two months.

The driver of the bus suspected that some miscreants might have set the bus on fire.