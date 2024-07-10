CITU stages protest in Guwahati, demands better wages and relief for flood victims

Guwahati, July 10: The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged a protest in Guwahati on Wednesday to address a range of pressing issues, including a hike in wages for labourers.

This protest was part of a larger, countrywide protest organised by the union.

Among the key demands raised by CITU were controlling the escalating prices of essential goods and setting the minimum monthly wage of Rs 21,000 for labourers. The protestors also called for substantial relief measures to support those impacted by the floods in Assam.