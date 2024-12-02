CITU leads protests in Guwahati; calls for raising ESI wage ceiling for contractual workers

Guwahati, Dec. 2: Protest broke out in Bamunimaidam, Guwahati, on Monday as demonstrators led by the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) demanded the expansion of Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) coverage.

The protestors, wielding flags and chanting slogans, also called for improved medical facilities and addressed related grievances.

In a memorandum addressed to the Union Minister of Labour and Chairman of the Employee’s State Insurance Corporation (ESIC), the protestors demanded that the eligibility ceiling for ESI benefits be raised from Rs 21,000 to Rs 35,000.

The letter highlighted the plight of contractual workers, particularly those in the oil and petroleum industry, who contribute significantly to the economy but are excluded from ESI benefits.

"Due to wage increases through settlements or government notifications, a large section of contract workers has been excluded from the scheme," the memorandum stated.

The protestors also called for upgrades to medical facilities, including the establishment of super-speciality hospitals in Tinsukia and Silchar, and demanded that referral procedures for accident cases be simplified.

Additionally, they urged the inclusion of schemes such as Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), National Health Mission (NHM) and the PM-Poshan scheme under the ESI framework.

A protestor noted the plight of 85 lakh workers in the unorganised sector, saying, “We demand the wage ceiling for ESI eligibility be increased to Rs 35,000 so that more workers and labourers can benefit.”

Another protestor highlighted how workers who earn slightly above Rs 21,000 are disqualified from ESI benefits, calling the situation “unacceptable”. “If our demands are not met, we are ready to carry out a bigger protest than this in the whole of Northeast,” he added.

Another demonstrator criticised the poor condition of medical facilities at the model hospital in Beltola, saying, “Patients are often referred to other hospitals, causing unnecessary harassment and loss of working days. We demand immediate improvement in hospital facilities or a specialised referral cell for ESI recipients.”

The protests have intensified calls for action, with workers highlighting the need for urgent reforms in the ESI scheme to ensure comprehensive coverage and better healthcare access.