Chief Secretary’s orders ignored as Guwahati roads crumble near flyover sites

Guwahati, Aug 4: Despite clear directives from Chief Secretary Dr Ravi Kota, ongoing flyover construction in Guwahati has left roads in a state of disrepair, impeding traffic and putting commuters at risk, especially during the rainy days.

The roads, which were supposed to be maintained for smooth traffic flow, are riddled with potholes, broken patches, and waterlogged stretches, making daily travel a nightmare for citizens.

Construction of two major flyovers is currently under way in Guwahati – one at MRD Road and the other near the Cycle Factory. In both the stretches, the road below the under-construction flyover almost resembles a paddy field.

In a high-level review meeting held in October last year, the Chief Secretary had warned contractors of strict penalties if they fail to maintain service lanes adjacent to the under-construction flyovers. “The lanes must be motorable and free of potholes. Any failure will attract consequences,” Dr Kota had stated.

However, the on-ground reality paints a different picture.

“I drive through the Chandmari stretch every day, and have to face harrowing time with potholes and waterlogging. I have seen bikers fall in front of my eyes. Who will be responsible if someone dies?” said Anup Sarma, a daily commuter.

“The traffic moves slower than walking pace at the flyover construction site at Cycle Factory. At night, it is even worse. The potholed roads are just not safe,” said Rekha Boro, a working professional.

An auto rickshaw driver said, “Every day, my auto gets stuck in the huge pot holes near Cycle Factory. I waste fuel, earn less, and damage my vehicle. No one from the government sees this.”

“Walking here is risky, especially for old people like us. There are no footpaths, and it is impossible to walk on the roads after a shower,” said a retired teacher.

Locals have also raised concerns over the lack of signage, barricades, and adequate lighting, especially during heavy rains.

“They should either halt work or ensure safety. Right now, it is like driving through a construction site blindfolded,” said a college student Bikash Das.

As per contract agreements, the flyover contractors are mandated to keep the roads in good condition. These clauses only remain in paper, and despite repeated violations, no action is taken against the contractors.

