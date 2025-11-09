‘Chicken Neck remains a soft spot’: Lt Gen (Retd) Kalita flags security gaps in NE

Guwahati, Nov 9: Increase in China's footprints near the chicken neck region and changes in the government in Bangladesh were serious causes for concern for the Northeast, according to Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (retd).

The former GOC-in-C Eastern Command of the Indian Army, was the guest of the session Straight Talk: India's North East Region: Balancing Development and Navigating Security Challenges at The Assam Tribune Dialogue 25 here on Saturday.

The session was moderated by The Assam Tribune Executive Editor Ramanuj Dutta Choudhury,

Talking about security challenges in the Northeast, Kalita said, "The Chicken Neck has always been a security concern for the region. Growing footprints of China near the region and change of government in Bangladesh is a major concern. We could have taken a lot of steps to protect the strategic region, though creating redundancies and developing connectivity. Similarly, demographic change in chicken neck area is a concern as well"

He stated that increase in radicalisation in Bangladesh is a major issue for this region.

"The present caretaker government is also possibly under the influence of radical elements. Infiltration from that country to Assam, Tripura and Wiest Bengal has always been a serious issue. Similarly, fundamental forces within the society have started getting an upper hand in Bangladesh and it is not a good sign for as," he stated.

He also talked shout the urgent need of strong measures, including border management, in stop infiltration from Bangladesh.

Talking about the major security challenges to India, Kalita noted that the whole definition of security challenges has changed in recent times

"We have both traditional and non-traditional challenges, from both external and internal enemies. There are threats in the border due to legacy issue. All the borders are not demarcated properly. Similarly, different divisive forces are operating within the country posing as threats to us. Some parts of the country are not fully integrated yet. There is division based on caste and religion. These factors may cause problems in the days to come," he said.

He pointed out that now the US using trade as a weapon a non-traditional threat to India.

"Cyber warfare and space warfare are also major threats for us. I believe, any future war will not be restricted only in the borders or participation of the defence forces, rather it will in valve the whole society. We need to think ahead and evolve ourselves, as the nature of warfare is changing significantly, Future wars will be fought over control of critical resources.

Already we are seeing it through re-cent actions of US President Donald Trump, Lt Gen Rana Pratap Kalita (retd) observed.

Analysing the threats created by neighbouring Pakistan, the retired army officer said, "The basic existence of Pakistan is based on anti-India rhetoric. This country is following terrorism as a state policy.