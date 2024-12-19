Chandralika Medhi remanded in CBI custody in stock market scam case

Guwahati, Dec 19: Chandralika Medhi, wife of Mintu Das, managing director of IIBIT, Guwahati was produced before the Special CBI Court here on Wednesday.

CBI arrested Medhi in New Delhi and was brought to Guwahati on transit remand yesterday. She has been booked under relevant sections of law in connection with case number RC 15/24, which relates to illegal stock market trading scams.

Although the CBI sought five days of remand, the court after hearing arguments from both sides, granted three-day custody, imposing specific conditions.

CBI has already arrested Medhi's husband Mintu Das in the same case. The court directed that Medhi must not be subjected to physical or mental torture and should receive medical treatment every 48 hours from a specialized doctor and be examined by a gynaecologist as well.

Reportedly, the CBI had sent two notices to Chandralika, directing her to appear in the CBI office in Guwahati. However, she failed to appear before CBI following which the arrest was made.