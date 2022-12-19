Chain snatcher robs woman at gun point in Guwahati

Guwahati, Dec 19: Two motorcycle borne miscreants snatched a gold chain from a woman in Guwahati's Satgaon area on Monday.

As per sources, two unidentified persons allegedly snatched the chain at gunpoint from the woman.

The woman identified as Tutumoni Rabha was walking through Pragati bye lane no 9, when one of the bikers was trailing her. He later threatened her with a pistol and grabbed her chain. Later the man fled away along with his accomplice in the bike.

Both the men were wearing helmets and the entire incident was captured in CCTV camera.

Meanwhile, the Satgaon police are investigating the matter.

The current incident has raised concern over increasing cases of robbery and chain snatching in the city.