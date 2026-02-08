CCTVs, green buses, tech-upgrade yet unsafe: Why Guwahati commuters feel at risk

Public transport in Guwahati has undergone visible upgrades in recent years, with the introduction of green, air-conditioned buses, increased deployment of traffic personnel at key junctions, and the installation of over 2,000 CCTV cameras under the Intelligent City Surveillance System (ICSS).

Together, these measures have strengthened traffic monitoring and helped the city manage rising vehicular volumes.

Despite these improvements, commuter safety on Guwahati’s roads remains a serious concern. Rash driving, reckless overtaking, chronic congestion, and the lack of properly enforced bus stops continue to put daily travellers at risk, raising questions about enforcement and road discipline.

The concern is reflected in official data. Between December 24, 2024, and January 15, 2025, Assam recorded 163 deaths due to road accidents - 32 fewer than during the corresponding period in 2023.

Despite the marginal improvement, Assam currently ranks second among northeastern states in road traffic fatality rates per lakh population, behind Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has previously flagged the alarming rise in road accidents and fatalities across the state.

Addressing a press conference in Dibrugarh on December 24, 2024, he attributed the trend to multiple factors, including increased instances of drunken driving, ongoing national highway construction, and poor road conditions in certain areas.

He also pointed to sharp district-level variations, noting that Kamrup (Metropolitan) recorded a 31.82% increase in road fatalities.

In Guwahati, the situation remains particularly worrying along the busy Jalukbari–Khanapara stretch, which has seen a 21% rise in fatalities, according to the official data.

Residents weigh in

For many residents, these figures translate into lived experience. Guwahati resident Himanshi recalls a 2023 incident that underscored the dangers of everyday commuting. Two city buses collided at the Machkhowa stretch as one attempted to overtake the other.

“Like every other day, I was travelling by a city bus to my office in 2023 when suddenly another bus tried to overtake near the Machkhowa bus stand. Its rear-view mirror hit our bus and broke. Glass pieces flew towards my seat, and some almost entered my eyes. Luckily, I managed to close my eyes in time. Some shards fell on my hair and skin, but fortunately, I did not suffer any injuries,” said the 27-year-old, recounting her narrow escape.





A city bus spotted among other vehicles in Guwahati (Photo: @AkhterArshel/X)

Reflecting on the episode, Himanshi said little has changed since then. “If I compare that day with now, drivers still flout traffic rules. There are no proper bus stops, and buses continue to overtake each other on busy roads. No matter how many rules and regulations are introduced, they are followed only for a few days,” she said.

Similar concerns were echoed by Jintu Das, another Guwahati resident, who recently faced trouble while driving along the Jalukbari stretch. Das said a green bus allegedly damaged his vehicle while overtaking.

“I was driving from Nalbari to Guwahati when a green bus suddenly overtook my car and broke my rear-view mirror. When I tried to confront the driver, he told me, ‘Jaa case kori de,’” Das said.

He added that friends later advised him against pursuing the matter. “They said it was useless to argue with these drivers. They flout traffic rules, cause traffic jams, and create chaos on the roads,” he said.

Bus rules, poor enforcement

Beyond reckless driving, illegal stoppages by buses remain a major source of frustration for commuters. Mohima Baruah, a Central government employee residing in Maligaon, said public transport has become increasingly unreliable.

“It is very difficult to reach our destination on time when choosing public transport. Buses often stop where there are no designated bus stops,” she said.

While conductors and drivers are often blamed, Baruah pointed out that passengers also share responsibility. “Many demand that buses stop right in front of their homes or offices,” she said.

Baruah also questioned the effectiveness of recent infrastructure investments.

“Take Kamakhya Gate, for instance. New bus stops have been constructed, yet buses continue to stop near the footbridge instead. What is the point of spending public money on building and upgrading bus stops if they are not used properly?” she asked.

In an attempt to streamline operations, the Kamrup (Metropolitan) transport department introduced guidelines in 2019 to regulate city bus services.

These include restrictions on halting buses only at designated stops spaced at least one kilometre apart, limiting stoppages to two minutes, allowing only drivers and conductors on board, and mandating the display of drivers’ photographs with official seals inside buses.

However, enforcement remains inconsistent.

Blame isn’t one-sided

A bus driver, formerly associated with the green bus service, said the situation is more complex than it appears.

“There are complaints from citizens, but it is not always the drivers’ fault. Many people buy cars without understanding traffic rules, blind spots, or the use of indicators,” he said, requesting anonymity.

On bus stoppages, the driver said passenger pressure often plays a role. “Passengers frequently ask us to stop at specific locations, and we have to oblige. That can cause minor congestion,” he added, noting that green bus drivers undergo formal training at Rupnagar, where road safety and vehicle handling are emphasised.

A conductor of a privately owned city bus echoed similar concerns. “We try to stop at designated bus stops, but sometimes passengers board or alight in the middle of the road. We also have targets set by bus owners. If stopping on the road helps us pick up passengers, we sometimes have to do it,” he said.

With narrow roads, ongoing construction, and rising traffic volumes, transport workers say they often operate under pressure. For commuters, however, the persistence of unsafe practices continues to erode confidence in public transport.

As Guwahati expands its transport infrastructure, officials and residents alike agree that sustained enforcement, better coordination, and shared responsibility among authorities, drivers, and passengers will be crucial to improving road safety in the city.