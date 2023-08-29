CCTV in girls’ common room triggers protest in West Guwahati Commerce College

Guwahati, Aug 29: Tension prevailed at West Guwahati Commerce College in Maligaon, Guwahati on Tuesday after students decided to stage a protest against installation of CCTV cameras in girls’ common room.

The enraged students today demanded the immediate removal of the camera as they deemed the move an invasion of privacy.

While speaking to the media, students said that they requested the college authorities to remove the CCTV cameras from the girls’ common room and applications were also submitted regarding the issue to the principal, however, no heed was paid to their requests.

"We don’t just sit and relax in the common room, some students come from a very long distance and sometimes we also change here, the feeling of being under surveillance is uncomfortable," said a student.

Among other issues, the students also protested against the closure of the college gate as a lot of students come from outstation. Following the closure of the gate they are unable attend classes.

“Most of the students come from outstation like Rangiya and Nalbari by train, sometimes the train gets late and the students are unable to reach college on time. After the designated time the students are not allowed to enter the premises. Even if there is a break for next class we are still not allowed to enter the premises,” said a protesting student.