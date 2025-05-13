CBSE results 2025: Guwahati ranks among top 20 in Class 10, 12 exams

Guwahati, May 13: The city has earned the 12th position nationally in the CBSE Class 12 board examination results announced on Tuesday, with an impressive pass percentage of 83.62%, edging out Dehradun, which recorded a pass percentage of 83.45%.

In the Class 10 results, the city ranked 17th with a pass percentage of 84.14%, just below Noida, with 89.41%.

Nationally, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 stood at 88.39%, a modest rise from 87.98% last year. The Class 10 results saw a pass percentage of 93.60%, up by 0.06 percentage points from 2024.

Girls continued to outperform boys in both categories. In Class 12, 91.64% of girls cleared the exam, compared to 85.70% of boys.

In Class 10, the pass percentage among girls stood at 95%, 2.37 percentage points higher than that of boys.

Notably, the third gender students achieved a 100% pass rate in Class 12, marking a remarkable leap from 50% last year and a significant milestone for inclusive education.

In Class 12, A total of 1,11,544 students scored above 90%, while 24,867 students surpassed the 95% mark in Class 12.

However, over 1.29 lakh students were placed in the compartment category, highlighting the need for sustained academic support.

In Class 10 exams, 23,85,079 students appeared for the exams with Trivandrum topping the region-wise pass percentage with 99.79%.

This year, 16.92 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 board exams nationwide.

The city’s academic performance this year underpins its position among India’s leading educational centres and reflects a growing emphasis on quality education across CBSE schools in the region.

-With inputs from agencies