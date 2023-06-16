CBI team reaches Junmoni Rabha's house in Guwahati for investigation

Guwahati, Jun 16: As the CBI has begun their investigation over Sub Inspector Junmoni Rabha's death case, the team on Friday reached the residence of the deceased Sub Inspector in order to speak to her family for the investigation process.

Six officials, including DIG Lovely Katiyar reached Junmoni’s house in Guwahati’s Kahilipara area and spent more than an hour at her residence.

Late Junmani Rabha's elder brother expressed satisfaction over the progress of CBI's investigation process and exhorted full confidence in the CBI probe.







