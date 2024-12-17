CBI files 5 chargesheets against 16 accused in multi-crore trading scam

Guwahati, Dec. 17: CBI has filed five more chargesheets in separate cases against 16 persons in the infamous trading scam in which thousands of investors were cheated by self-styled trading agents and companies.

Two organizations - M/s Upepithets Holdings Pvt. Ltd (UHPL) and Brahmaputra Sanchay & Biniyog Cooperative Society Ltd (BSBCSL) - were also named in the chargesheets. These cases are being investigated by the CBI Guwahati.

Apart from these two, four chargesheets have been filed by the CBI Delhi, which is also investigating into the investment scam cases. Director Hemen Rava and manager Sankar Saha of M/s Upepithets Holdings Pvt. Ltd have also been named as accused. It was alleged that Rava induced the general public to enter notarized loan agreements with promises of high returns on investments. He allegedly misappropriated the funds for his personal gains, thereby defrauding his clients, the general public, who fell prey to his schemes.

They lured investors with the promise of guaranteed monthly returns of 6 per cent and above.

Another chargesheet was filed against five accused associated with the Brahmaputra Sanchay & Biniyog Cooperative Society Ltd. The case pertains to deposits collected by the Brahmaputra Sanchay & Biniyog Cooperative Society under the scheme name "Grihalakshmi". The investors were allegedly lured with promises of substantial returns such as bonus and interest.

Subsequently, the deposits were allegedly misappropriated by the accused persons. The accused made false promises of high return up to 15 per cent annually through the unregulated deposit schemes.

CBI also filed chargesheet against Mainao Brahma, Dipankar Bhatta, Jyotisman Sarma, and Sumit Barman who were running an unregulated deposit scheme with the intention of defrauding the general public and then diverted the hard-earned money of the depositors to the bank accounts of their own, their family members and friends for personal use and for purchasing landed properties and vehicles, construction of buildings, etc.

In another chargesheet, CBI named Rishiraj Gogoi and Joy Modak who were involved in running stock trading business in the guise of their company "Go Millions LLP", which was formed for selling various cosmetics and other products.

Accused Sankar Kumar Biswas, Rofiqul Islam, Dinesh Chandra Ray, and Niranjan Kumar Malakar have been charged for collecting deposits through UPI, cash and cheques from different persons for investments in the name of Titan Capital Market. However, they did not invest the collected money.

During the investigation, CBI traced databases containing details of depositors who were deceived in these unregulated deposit schemes. Further investigations into various aspects of different cases are continuing, the agency said.

- By Staff Reporter