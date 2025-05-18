CBI court grants bail to parents of prime accused in ₹400-Cr DB Stock scam

Guwahati, May 18: The Court of Special Judge, CBI, Assam, has granted bail to Deepali Talukdar and Chabin Barman, two of the accused in the multi-crore-rupee unregulated deposit scam linked to DB Stock Consultancy.

Deepali Talukdar and Chabin Barman are the parents of prime accused Dipankar Barman.

The prima facie investigation into the scam revealed that the scam was estimated to be around nearly Rs 400 crore. During investigation, police had arrested the parents of Dipankar Barman in connection with the case registered with the Paltan Bazar Police Station.

The scam unfolded after one Anish Das had lodged an FIR at the Paltan Bazar Police Station alleging that Dipankar Barman, who has been operating a financial entity under the name ‘DB Stock Consultancy,’ had been luring multiple investors with promises of high returns and was collecting substantial sums of money from the investors over the past six years.

It was also alleged that the parents of Dipankar Barman – Deepali Talukdar and Chabin Barman – were also actively involved and allegedly promoted an unregulated deposit scheme under the banner of DB Stock Consultancy.

On the basis of the said FIR, the Paltan Bazar Police Station registered a case and the investigation of the case was transferred to the CBI.

Appearing on behalf of the accused, advocate Bijon Kumar Mahajan contended that his client has fully cooperated with the investigation and cited procedural lapses to challenge the legality of the arrests.

The Court, after considering submissions of both sides, was of the opinion that the arrest of the accused Deepali Talukdar and Chabin Barman stands vitiated due to non-compliance with procedural safeguards. Accordingly, it allowed the accused to go on bail of Rs 2, 00,000 with two sureties of the like amount with certain conditions.

- By Staff Reporter