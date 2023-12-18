CBI Chief arrives in Guwahati to review probe of Manipur violence cases

Guwahati, Dec 18: Amid the fresh reports of violence in strife-hit Manipur, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief Praveen Sood arrived in Guwahati on Monday morning.

According to initial information, the CBI chief is likely to review developments made by the Special Investigation Teams (SITs) in the investigation of six cases of violence in the northeastern state.

A few sources informed that Parveen Sood is likely to depart for Imphal on a special flight with a team of specialists after the reviewing the progress of the investigations.