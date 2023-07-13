Caretaker arrested following inmate’s death in Kahilipara's rehab centre

Guwahati, Jul 13: Following the death of a youth identified as Nabajit Kalita under mysterious circumstances, the person in charge of the rehabilitation facility in Guwahati was apprehended on Thursday in relation to the incident.

The CCTV footage revealed that the caretaker, identified as Raktim, used to physically assault, Nabajit, which ultimately resulted in his unfortunate death.

Meanwhile, the rehabilitation center, Aakar was sealed due to multiple violations, including the absence of a valid trade license, inadequate documentation, and lack of proper registration.