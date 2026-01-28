Cardiac care at a new era: Medanta showcases future of advanced heart treatment

Guwahati, January 28: Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are a major and growing public health concern in Assam and have emerged as one of the leading causes of death in adults above the age of 40 years. Further, studies have indicated that people living in urban areas, including hilly regions, are increasingly vulnerable to CVDs, often well before they turn 40.

Gurgaon-based Medanta - The Medicity, named the Best Private Hospital in India by Newsweek for six years in a row, leads the way in clinical research and advanced treatment options for a wide range of cardiac diseases, including Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Valvular Heart Disease (VHD).

In a continued effort to improve medical care in the Northeastern states, Medanta brought its specialized expertise to Guwahati, with Dr. Praveen Chandra, Chairman, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Care at Medanta. The Medicity emphasizes the urgent need for early detection and management of advanced cardiac conditions. He further underscored Medanta's commitment to making world-class healthcare accessible to patients across the country.

CAD, caused by plaque buildup in heart arteries, is driven by factors like high cholesterol, smoking, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, stress, poor diet, and inactivity. VHD damages heart valves, disrupting blood flow and causing breathlessness, chest discomfort, and fatigue; if untreated, it can lead to heart failure or stroke.

Speaking on the topic "Treatment of CAD & Valvular Heart Diseases in 2026- Where have we reached", Dr. Praveen Chandra, Chairman, Interventional Cardiology, Cardiac Care at Medanta - The Medicity, said, "We now have advanced cardiac interventions - including a range of valve repair and replacement options, where damaged heart valves are either repaired to restore proper function or replaced with artificial valves; minimally invasive small access surgery, which uses smaller incisions to reduce pain, scarring, and recovery time; robotic surgery, utilizing robotic assistance for enhanced precision and control during complex procedures; and interventions to manage uncontrolled blood pressure and cholesterol."

Dr. Chandra added, "By integrating medical expertise, technology, and community health programs into a unified strategy, we can transform heart care from being reactive to proactive—preventing avoidable complications and saving countless lives.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Chandra held an OPD in Guwahati, extending specialist consultations and diagnostic services closer to the people of Assam.

The initiatives come months after Medanta conducted a Bhoomi Poojan ceremony in Guwahati to mark the commencement of construction of its upcoming 400-plus-bed super-specialty hospital.

In addition, Medanta has also launched a dedicated helpline number for the Northeastern states: 8904395588.

