Car-bike collision atop Basistha flyover in Guwahati leaves two dead

Guwahati, June 25: In a tragic incident, two youths died on the spot after a four-wheeler hit their bike atop Basistha flyover in Guwahati during the wee hours of Tuesday.

According to sources, the incident took place around 3 am when the youths were heading towards Jalukbari from Khanapara on a two-wheeler bearing the registration number AS01 EE 0724.

The two-wheeler was hit by a car with the license plate AS 01 EW1116, killing both of them on the spot. The bike also burned as a result of the collision.

The deceased have been identified as Kalyan Baruah, hailing from Sivasagar, and Bhargav Baruah, a resident of Baihata Chariali.



